AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered the services rendered by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

The CM took to his Twitter handle and paid rich tributes to the great leader.

YS Jagan said, "He is one of the versatile leaders in Indian history, even though he is not present among us, his services will be remembered forever. He was a brilliant politician, statesman and multilingual scholar, the multilingual poet."

The AP CM said that future generations will remember his contributions for the development of the country.

Tweet:

Remembering Sri #PVNarasimhaRao garu on his birth anniversary. An astute politician & multilingual scholar, Rao garu led the nation towards economic liberalisation. His contribution to the growth of the nation will be remembered by generations to come.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 28, 2020

PV Narasimha Rao has brought great reforms and made the country run towards progress and growth during his period, said YS Jagan.

PV Narasimha Rao served as the ninth Prime Minister for India between 1991 and 1996. He was born in Laknepally village in Narsampet Mandal of Warangal district in Telangana on June 28, 1921.

Telangana CM KCR also offered floral tributes to the leader. CM KCR said that PV Narasimha Rao was a great person who taught the greatness of Indian culture to the world.

CM KCR called him a "360-degree personality" and said that reforms brought by him will be remembered forever. CM KCR said that Gurukul schools concept was introduced by PV Narasimha Rao.

On the birth centenary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, CM KCR said that Telangana state cabinet and Assembly will move a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for the revered leader.

CM KCR assured that he will personally take a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will request him to accord Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao.