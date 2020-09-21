AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to crack down on the gang that issued fake cheques and tried to divert Rs 117 crore funds from Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). YS Jagan took the matter seriously and directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the conspiracy and asked officials to nab the masterminds behind the gang who issued fake cheques with forgery signatures and stamps.

The Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, V.S. Usharani wrote a letter to the ACB Director General PSR Anjaneyulu on Sunday. On the other hand, she also wrote a letter to the bank manager asking him to suspend all the payments from the CMRF account at the State Bank of India (SBI) at the Velagapudi branch, which is suspected to have been hacked.

Authorities suspect that a large gang was behind this and the major offence came to light with the alertness of bank officials. In Tulluru police station on Sunday, a case was registered against some unidentified persons who tried to withdraw large amounts in the name of CMRF cheques. The case was registered by Tulluru 1 CI Dharmendrababu following a complaint by Assistant Secretary, Revenue Department, P Muralikrishna. According to government records, some people created fake cheques to withdraw Rs 117.15 crores. CBI officials are investigating the case in all the possible angles.

The fabricated checks have been issued in the name of different companies from New Delhi, Kolkata and Karnataka. Who printed these cheques or anyone from the bank helped the gang is the most sought after question. The fake cheques were issued in the names of Advaita VK Hollow Blocks and Interlocks, Mallabpur People's Rural Development Society.