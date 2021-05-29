YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is Real Heir Of NTR: Lakshmi Parvathi

On the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of Tollywood legendary idol NT Rama Rao, YSRCP leader, and Andhra Pradesh Telugu Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi paid tributes to TDP founder and former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao at the NTR memorial on Friday.

Lakshmi Parvathi addressed the media after paying tributes to her husband, saying that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the real heir of NTR.

His sons are the only ones who will not be his heirs. Those that follow NTR are hoping to be his heir. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking his ideas, dreams, and aspirations to the next level, she remarked.

Along with Lakshmi Parvathi, BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu paid his respects to the legendary leader at the NTR memorial on Friday. He reminisced his good times with NTR.