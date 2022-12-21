YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, The People's Warrior

Continuing the legacy of his father and the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Dr. YS Rajashekhara Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a powerful leader in the political arena of Andhra Pradesh. CM YS Jagan remained among the people and achieved his goal with firm determination. After many ups and downs and enormous efforts, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made his YSRCP, a powerful political party in 10 years.

Jaganmohan Reddy led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) swept to power in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019 with a landslide victory. Out of 175-Assembly seats, the party bagged 151 seats. YSR Congress also won 22 seats out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

On November 26, 2018, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy began the historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which changed the political face of the State.

Taking his first step from Idupulapaya, he walked covering 134 Assembly constituencies spread over 2,516 villages across 13 districts in 341 days. He achieved the objective of the yatra – won the hearts of hundreds and thousands of people throughout his yatra.

Taking up the longest padyatra ever taken out by any political leader in the country, Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings.

According to YSRCP, the milestones achieved by the historic padayatra remained etched in public memory. Jagan Mohan Reddy had achieved the 500 km milestone at Gotturu in Dharmavaram, Anantapur on December 16, 2017 and 1000 km Saidapuram at Venkatagiri, Nellore on January 29, 2018.

Jagan attained the 3500 km milestone at Ravi Valasa in Tekkali of Srikakulam district on December 22, the same year. The padyatra concluded at Ichapuram, in Srikakulam on January 9, 2019 after covering a distance of 3,648 km.

The schemes which he implemented so far include Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Muddha, YSR Law Nestham, YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Matsakara Bharosa, YSR Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Housing for poor, Zero interest loans, Nadu Nedu in schools and hospitals, YSR Kanti Velugu, YSR Sampoorna Poshna, Jagannna Vidya Kanuka, widening the scope, coverage of YSR Aarogyasri. The YS Jagan led government has fulfilled his electoral promises by 98 percent.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has won a landslide victory in Municipal elections by bagging 74 out of 75 assembly seats.