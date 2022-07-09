YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Elected YSRCP President for Lifetime at Plenary

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was unanimously elected lifetime President of YSRCP on the concluding day of the Party Plenary held here on Saturday.

There were 22 sets of nominations filed on behalf of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the post of National President of the Party and as there was no other nomination, he was declared elected unanimously by the Returning Officer.

This was announced by Party General Secretary V Vijaysai Reddy amidst rapturous applause from the huge gathering that filled the ground opposite to Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Two important amendments to the Party Constitution were adopted by the Plenary.

The first was changing the name of the Party from Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party to YSR Congress Party which hereafter may also be referred to as YSRCP.

The second was changing the tenure of the Post of President to lifetime.

After declaring the election of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as lifetime President of YSRCP, party leaders on the dais congratulated him while his mother YS Vijayamma cheered the moment.

