YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Businessman Par Excellence, Say Business Honchos 

Amaravati: Long before taking the plunge into electoral politics, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was a high-profile industrialist and an accomplished entrepreneur. YS Jagan ventured into businesses like cement plants, infrastructure and media and his rise in the business field was phenomenal.

The YSRCP President had set his sight on his goal and his vision was clear about his political innings. When this astute businessman entered the regional politics, he brought with him the business skills including perseverance and attention to details. He carved a niche for himself with critical decisions in the business field and that earned him a place in the echelons of the business sector. The business tycoons who have observed YS Jagan closely say that the Andhra Pradesh chief minister did not foray into the business field for the sake of it.

Recalling the times when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was running businesses, Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO of Laurus Labs said when the chief minister stepped into the business world he already had deep insights into the corporate sector.

“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would closely observe every aspect of the business. He learned a lot from the business leaders by asking the right questions. Due to his immense knowledge in the field of business, the ease of doing business is at the forefront in Andhra Pradesh state today,” said Satyanarayana Chava.

Ravinder Reddy, MD of Bharathi Cement said the reason why Bharathi Cement is a successful venture today is because it’s being run by a visionary business leader like YS Jagan.

“YS Jagan possesses the required skills to run a business. He is a research-oriented businessman and because of these skills, the chief minister is generating several employment opportunities in the state. Under his able leadership, Bharathi Cement witnessed a meteoric rise in terms of business and expansion,” Ravinder Reddy, MD, Bharathi Cement observed.

Prasada Reddy, a business affairs expert, said the People’s leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced his son YS Jagan to him and it was long before the setting up of Bharathi Cement.

“I must commend that as an AP chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing a great job for the welfare of all sections of the society. I am confident that under the able leadership of YS Jagan, the industrial sector will reach greater heights,” Prasada Reddy said.

(This special story is a part of series on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday)