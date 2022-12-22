The birthday celebrations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were conducted in Kuwait in a grand manner on Thursday by the NRI community under the ageis of the YSRCP Kuwait convener Mummadi Balireddy and NRIs.

The event was organized at Pawan Andhra Restaurant in the Malia area of Kuwait City, where the YSRCP members cut a huge cake marking the leader’s birthday, and on behalf of the Kuwaiti Diaspora, they wished the Chief Minister on his 50th birthday.

Balireddy said that just like the late chief minister Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy, YS Jagan was also a leader who is implementing many welfare schemes for the poor, weak, and minority people irrespective of caste, religion, and politics.

Chief Minister YS Jagan was the one who gave rights to the Backward Classes and proved that they were not backward but the backbone class of the state. Jagananna fans from India and all over the world came forward to donate blood and have set a record in the Guinness Book of Records through this mega blood donation drive, he said.

APNRTS Regional Coordinator Nayani Maheshwar Reddy, Media Incharge Pulaputhur Suresh Reddy, SC Section President BN Simha, Senior Leaders YS Lazarus, Sevadal Incharge Govindu Raju, Members Balakrishna Reddy, Sheikh Rahantullah, Jagan Sheikh Sabdar, Youth Force President Lakshmi Prasad Yadav and Jagan Army Kuwait President Podduthuru Bhasha, Hanumanthu Reddy, P Prabhakar, Kadapa Subbareddy, Arava Subbareddy, Gajjala Narasareddy Gundalureddy, Kishore Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Chanti, Hari, Nagarjuna Raju, Nuka Srinivasulu Reddy, Rafik, leaders, and activists of various organizations participated in the event.

