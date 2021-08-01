YS Jagan Mark Governance: July 2021 The Month That was in AP

Amaravati: Stepping into the second half of 2021, the month of July started on a colourful note with the celebrations of Rythu Dinotsavam, the announcement of YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards, Chief Minister’s tour to Kadapa and Anantapur districts, where he took the stylish stance at the cricket stadium.

The month has also seen the social justice being implemented in the full spirit in the nominated posts for corporations, implementation of EWS reservations, Centre issuing gazette notification bringing all projects under the jurisdiction of KRMB and GRMB, besides going ahead in welfare by continuing YSR Bima, Kapu nestam and Vidya Deevena schemes.

With the slide in Covid cases, the State government relaxed curfew timings from 6 AM to 10 PM across the State, allowing theatres, restaurants, gyms and function halls to operate strictly adhering to Covid protocols by mandating masks and sanitizers. However, all shops and commercial establishments should close by 9 pm. With less than 20,000 active cases, the daily positivity rate has come down to 2.51 percent, with a recovery rate of 98.25 percent. On the vaccination front, the state government has administered 2,04,17,764 doses of vaccine of which 1,03,24,702 doses were given as the first dose and 50,46,531 people were given two doses.

On July 8, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy, Rythu Dinotsavam was celebrated in the State on a grand note, where the State government announced the first-ever YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service. A total of 63 eminent people from various backgrounds were chosen for the awards, which will be presented in the second week of August.

In the second week of July, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited YSR Kadapa and Anantapur districts and took part in various development and welfare programs. During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated 1,898 RBKs constructed with a cost of Rs 413.76 crore, 100 YSR integrated labs, Aqua labs, 611 YSR custom hiring centers, and laid the foundation for the construction of 1,262 godowns, Nadu Nedu works in market yards and 45 new Rythu bazaars.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister spoke on the water dispute with Telangana State and said that the government wants to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring states without compromising on the State's interests.

The Chief Minister, after inaugurating floodlights at the YS Raja Reddy ACA Stadium had taken a stylish stance dispatched the two balls bowled by first class cricketers to the on side.

In the third week of July, the Central government issued a Gazette notification finalising the jurisdiction of both Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB).

During this month, the State government issued orders for the implementation of 10 percent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Employment, where the government had simplified norms stipulated by the Central government. The State will be implementing the EWS reservations without any sub-categorisation, unlike the previous government.

Taking a new leap, the State government had announced nominated posts for Corporations, which play a crucial role in the governance. Women were given a top priority for nominated posts by allocating 68 out of the total 135 posts. Similarly, 76 posts, which is 56 percent of the total posts, were given to BC, SC, ST and Minorities.

On a brighter note, the government decided to reopen schools across the State on August 16, where the Chief Minister will dedicate the revamped schools in the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu initiative to the people on the same day. Besides distributing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, the government shall also start the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works on August 16.

Further, in the month of July, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the Polavaram project and reviewed the ongoing works, after inspecting the spillway. During a Spandana video conference, the Chief Minister stressed on the need of accountability and directed officials to monitor village and ward secretariats on a regular basis. He ordered memos for those officials who underperformed.

As far as the welfare schemes are concerned, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'YSR Bima' scheme with new guidelines, where the government itself will directly pay the insurance amount to the family of the deceased to make the insurance claims easier. In order to support 1.32 lakh families through the YSR Bima scheme, the State government allocated Rs 750 crores for the year 2021-22. For the second consecutive year, the government disbursed Rs 490.86 crore under YSR Kapu Nestham benefitting 3,27,244 women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari, Telaga castes across the state. Also, the State government released the second tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena of Rs 693.81 crore directly crediting into the mother’s accounts of 10.97 lakh students pursuing their higher studies.

During this month, former captain of the Indian Test Cricket team Anil Kumble met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and held discussions on the development of sports and urged to focus on establishing sports materials manufacturing units in the state. Also, a delegation of the ESSAR group has expressed its readiness for huge investments in the state and came forward to set up a steel plant in the YSR Kadapa district. Similarly, a delegation of United Telelinks Neolyncs Pvt Ltd. (Karbonn Mobile brand) paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed their interest in investing Rs 2,150 crore in the State towards manufacturing mobile units and social infrastructure. Also, the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India Dr D Venkateshwaran has paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister.