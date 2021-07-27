YS Jagan Mark Governance Behind Eluru Victory

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the positive vote share for YSRCP has been increased and stated that the two-year governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paved way for a massive victory in the Eluru Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sajjala said that it was a landslide victory for YSRCP by sweeping all the 12 Municipal Corporations and winning 74 of the 75 Municipalities and all these results clearly portray the people faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, which took welfare to the doorstep of the beneficiary irrespective of castes, religions, and parties.

In Eluru, all the people voted unanimously for YSRCP, registering 56.3 percent vote share, while the opposition TDP was limited to 28.2 percent, he said and added that YSRCP vote share was increased from 44.73 percent in 2019.

Attributing to the landslide victory of YSRCP in Urban body elections, Ramakrishna Reddy expressed confidence that YSRCP will win any election, as people were on their side since they were happy with the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the same results will be seen in the MPTC and ZPTC results. He said the election process was completed under the difficult circumstances of pandemic conditions but was held up due to the political conspiracies of Chandrababu Naidu. He said that people have rejected Naidu way back in 2019, by confining his party to just 23 seats and are not ready to fall for him again. He stated that the TDP had made vicious moves knowing that they cannot win over YSRCP.

Meanwhile, he refuted the articles published by a section of media on irregularities taking place in Amaravati region and clarified that it was all part of TDP’s false propaganda against the government. He said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to do justice for the farmers who gave up their lands for the capital region and have not bothered to widen the Karakatta road, which is primary connectivity to the capital. Sajjala said that it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who increased the annuity term from 10 years to 15 years along with the pension amount. He said that the Chief Minister had mooted for the widening of karakatta road, which will become a major road link to the Amaravati region.

On this occasion, Sajjala challenged Chandrababu to announce his party's stand on the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project and questioned what he has done while the Telangana government has been constructing Palamuru-Rangareddy during TDP rule. He recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had protested against the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

Further, he clarified that it is a common exam for secretariat employees just like any government employees, which is not to remove anyone from their respective jobs. He appealed to the staff not to believe the rumours regarding the exams.