YS Jagan Mark Governance: AP To Have Special Police Stations To Address Farmers' Grievances

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government plans to set up a special police station for farmers in every district to address their grievances and resolve their issues. To this effect a farmer's help desk will be set up in every police station.

This was stated during a review meeting with officials here on Tuesday held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking during the review meeting, he said that the Police department should protect farmers and the government is planning to set up a special police station in every district especially to solve the problems of the farmers.

He said the government is planning to set up this system to stand by the farmers in case of frauds in the sale of agricultural products.

The main aim of these police stations is to protect farmers from not being cheated by traders, he said and added that a special desk will be set up in every police station for farmers and all these desks should be under district police stations for farmers.

He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan regarding it.

He said RBKs and the Police department should work collaboratively to this effect.

Farmers go to many places across the country to sell their agriculture produce and this new system should help them legally and protect them if they get into any trouble.

He said the prime focus of this new system is to help and support farmers as soon as they are met with any injustice.

He directed the officials to brainstorm and come up with an action plan.

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Disha Special Officers Kritika Shukla, Deepika Patil, Principal Secretary for Women and Child Welfare AR Anuradha, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Nilam Sawhney and others were present.