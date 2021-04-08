YS Jagan Likely To Campaign For Tirupati Lok Sabha By-Poll

AMARAVATI/TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to campaign in Tirupati on April 14 ahead of the Tirupati by-elections to be held on April 17. However, the complete tour schedule is yet to be finalised. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief will campaign for Dr M Gurumurthy, the party candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

Party leaders expect a record majority if Chief Minister YS Jagan also campaigns. Chittoor district in-charge, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Government Chandragiri MLA and Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and others arrived in Tirupati on Wednesday, to identify a suitable place for a public meeting. They are checking the feasibility of conducting it at Yogananda College at Ellamandyam in Renigunta mandal.

The party leaders are all set to hold a public meeting at this venue, as the first meeting of the party Samara Shankaravam was also held on the premises before the last general elections. After that, they will prepare a roadmap for YS Jagan’s election campaign for the Tirupati by-poll.

The Tirupati Parliament has seven assembly segments, including Chittoor and Nellore districts. As part of the poll strategy, the YSRCP has appointed key ministers as in-charges for these seven constituencies. Perni Nani for Tirupati, Gautam Reddy for Srikalahasti, Kodali Nani for Satyavedu, Kurasala Kannababu for Sulurupeta, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for Venkatagiri, Adimulapu Suresh for Sarvepalli and Anil Kumar Yadav for Gudur. Meanwhile, the overall responsibilities have been handed over to Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

There are about 16.5 lakh voters in the Tirupati Parliamentary constituency. While 13.20 lakh people voted in the 2019 elections, YSRCP secured 7.22 lakh votes and the TDP got 4.94 lakh votes. With 80 per cent polling registered, YSRCP won with a majority of 2.28 lakh votes. This time around, the YSRCP plans to secure a majority of 4 lakh by increasing the polling percentage and getting more votes. Tirupati Lok Sabha seat (reserved for SC) fell vacant after incumbent Balli Durga Prasad succumbed to coronavirus in 2020.

