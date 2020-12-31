YS Jagan Launches State Of The Art Vehicles For Emergency And Disaster Response Services

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched 14 Disaster Response and Emergency Response vehicles from camp office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the vehicles shall strengthen the existing machinery of the Police Department further enhancing their effectiveness and also help to deal with situations and make the right decisions at the field level. He stated that this force ‌ can be mobilized to take part in relief operations of any serious disaster, as these vehicles have special equipment to save people’s lives. The vehicles are equipped with various facilities like radio equipment, public address systems, network video recording, and are designed to withstand severe conditions including fire to come in handy during rescue operations.

The Chief Minister announced to hand over another 36 Emergency Response Vehicles to the Police Department, allocating two vehicles of each police district, to a total of 18 police districts. He said that the State government is going to give vehicles to the police department for effective enforcement of the Disha Act. All the vehicles will be deployed from the control room immediately in case of any incident, where each vehicle can carry up to 10 crew members to the scene and has a facility to live transmit the scene, that allows to see and review happenings at the scene directly from the control room. A total of 92 staff were also specially trained for these vehicles, which are specially focused to save human lives.

DGP Gautam Sawang and other senior police officials were present at the launch event.