KRISHNA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the prestigious ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana’-the land resurvey conducted across the State for giving permanent land rights and pave way for dispute-free land holdings. This was the first time such a survey was being conducted in the country.

The pilot launch took place at Takkellapadu village of Jaggayyapet mandal in Krishna district, on Monday which also happened to be the 48th birthday of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister symbolically laid a survey stone on the borders of the village, which is close to the Telangana border.

YS Jagan also launched a drone and inspected the equipment to be used for the survey.

Check out the launch here:

The comprehensive resurvey would be conducted from Tuesday on 1.26 crore hectares in three phases in all districts. In the first phase, land resurvey will commence in 5,000 villages, at 6,500 villages in the second phase and in the third phase, 5,500 villages will be resurveyed. This is considered a landmark decision as the resurvey, in conjunction with the Survey of India will be conducted a century after the first land survey was conducted during the British era.