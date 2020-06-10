AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched ‘Jagananna Chedhodu’ scheme online by pressing a button from his camp office in Tadepalli. The scheme will provide an annual cash incentive of Rs 10,000 each in the bank accounts of 2,47,040 beneficiaries who are washermen, barbers and tailors in the state.

The government has released an amount of Rs 247.04 crores for the implementation of this scheme. The state government has followed a completely transparent procedure for the selection of beneficiaries through village and ward volunteers.

Speaking about the scheme, YS Jagan said that it has been launched for the benefit of people who work hard to earn their livelihood to improve their living standards. He reiterated that every word in the YSRCP manifesto is meant to be a "Quran, Bible and Bhagavad Gita" to him.

YS Jagan said that the state government has implemented this scheme as per the promise given to Nayi Brahmins, tailors, barbers. The eligible candidates selected by the village secretariats, and those who are eligible but didn't apply for the scheme can complete the application through village secretariats, said the CM.

Through this scheme, a total of 1,25,926 tailors would get Rs 1,25,92,60 and 82,347 washermen would receive Rs 82,34,70. Similarly, 38,767 barbers would benefit from the scheme by receiving a total amount of Rs 38,76,70.

He said that the state government has provided welfare schemes to 3.58 people through different schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Vahanamitra, Netanna Nestham, Jagananna Chedhodu, Aarogya Sri, Zero Interest and many other schemes. He also said that the distribution of housing site pattas to the homeless is a historic decision which will be remembered forever.

YS Jagan said that he had fulfilled every promise he had made to the people of the state during his Padayatra.