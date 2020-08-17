AMARAVATI: In a move to ease the payment option and provide an all-new level of convenient transaction for the public in village and ward secretariats , the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched digital payments in village and ward secretariats on Monday, August 17.

The state government will facilitate UPI payments at the secretariats in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Canara Bank.As of today, digital transactions have started in 15,004 secretariats across the state.Meanwhile the state government headed by YS Jagna is currently providing 543 types of services in the village and ward secretariats.

With this initiative of UPI payments at the secretariats, thousands of rural customers can now pay for these services via digital payment if required. AP CM has taken up this UPI-based payment system initiative to promote digital payments in village wards and secretariats. This initiative will further reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, through contactless payments.

After entering the details, a QR code will be generated on the screen of the computer, which can be scanned by using any UPI enabled application of the consumer through his mobile. When a customer approaches the village and ward secretariats to avail any of the government services, the official will enter all the necessary details of each customer in their secretariats portal. After scanning the OR code both the consumer and Secretariat official will get the transaction confirmation.