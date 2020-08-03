AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched e-Raksha Bandhan, a month-long awareness programme on women and children safety in cyberspace, on Monday, August 3 from his camp office in Tadepalli on the auspicious occasion Rakhi Purnima.

AP govt launched e-Raksha Bandhan which is jointly designed by the Police Department and CID for the safety of children and women in the state.

Speaking on occasion, CM YS Jagan assured that the state government is taking all measures for the safety of women and to prevent crime against them. He said that as a part of this month-long awareness programme, schools, colleges and working women will be trained online by cyber security experts through the YouTube channel. Experts on women safety will give suggestions to women on how they can protect themselves from cyber crimes.

The CM said the campaign would be conducted through short films, animations and reading material to create awareness among women over cyber crimes. He asserted that the cyber wing will collect all the complaints made by distressed women through Disha App, Cyber Mitra, Disha police station and stern action would be taken against them.

Reiterating that the AP government gives utmost priority to women empowerment, the CM reminded that 50 per cent reservation has been given to them in all sectors.

He expressed pleasure that AP government is distributing housing sites to around 30 lakh women beneficiaries.

He said that as part of liquor ban, wine shops in the state have been reduced by 33 per cent.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Home Minister Sucharita, MLA Vidadala Rajini, Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma tied rakhi to CM YS Jagan.