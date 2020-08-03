AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extends Rakhi Purnima greetings to all the sisters of the state on the auspicious occasion Rakhi Purnima on Monday, August 3.

The CM conveyed his wishes to all the brothers and sisters through his Twitter. He said that Rakhi Purnima (Rakshabandhan) is a festival that symbolises the love and affection between brothers and sisters. It is an auspicious day on which all the brothers and sisters promise to protect each other, and it is a festival which celebrates the eternal bond of love between siblings, said YS Jagan.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, CM wished everyone to be safe, and celebrate the Rakhi Purnima with a positive spirit.

The joyous festival of #RakshaBandhan celebrates the eternal bond of love between siblings. To protect one another has taken on a different meaning this year, amidst a pandemic, but the festive spirit remains the same. Greetings & lots of love to all my dear sisters across AP. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 3, 2020

To give more protection to all the women and girls across the state, YS Jagan will be launching e-Raksha Bandhan on Today. e-Raksha Bandhan is a month long awareness programme on the safety of women in Cyberspace.

As a part of this programme , experts on women safety will give suggestions to the women over protecting themselves from crimes. Even DGP D Gautam Sawang announced that women will be given advise over protecting themselves from cyber crimes and tackling techniques.