YS Jagan To Launch 2nd Phase of YSR Aasara In Ongole On October 7

PRAKASAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the second phase of the Aasara programme at a public meeting to be held at the PVR Municipal High School Grounds in Ongole, on October 7. The Chief Minister will distribute Rs 6,400 crore to the SHG women beneficiaries under the scheme.

The Chief Minister is visiting Ongole after a gap of nearly two years and the district authorities are making elaborate arrangements to welcome him. Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, District Collector Praveen Kumar, SP Malika Garg, Chief Minister’s Program Coordinator Talasila Raghuram and other officials visited the PVR Municipal High School grounds on Monday and inspected the arrangements. The Minister directed the district authorities to arrange a helipad at the District Police Training College grounds. Nearly 20,000 Self Help Groups women are slated to attend the CM’s meeting.

District Collector Praveen Kumar said that SHG women and the public, who took two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and those who have official passes will only be allowed to attend the meeting, which will be held strictly following the Covid norms. CM Program Coordinator Talashila Raghuram expressed happiness that the second phase of the YSR Asara programme was being held at Ongole He said that the onus of making the programme a success was on the women beneficiaries.

SERP CEO MD Imtiaz, SP Malika Garg, JCs JV Murali, K Krishnaveni, Ongole City Mayor Gangada Sujatha, DRVO S Saralavandanam, LIDCAP Chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar, Aryavaishya Corporation Chairman Kuppam Prasad, DR Kuppam Prasad, DR. , Etc. District officials were also present.

Collector Praveen Kumar released the schedule of the CM's visit to the media. The Chief Minister will land at the Ongole Police Training College at 10.35 am by helicopter. He will reach the Ongole PVR Municipal High School at 11 am. He will first visit the stalls put up at the venue for about ten minutes. After which he will pay floral tributes to the statue of Dr. YSR there.

This will be followed by a programme where the Ministers will speak. The Chief Minister will interact with the beneficiaries from 11.40 am to 12 noon, followed by his speech. The YSR Aasara scheme will be launched at 12.30 pm. The program will end at 12.40 pm with Collector Praveen Kumar's Vote of Thanks. The Chief Minister will leave Ongole at 1.05 pm and reach his residence in Tadepalli at 1.50 pm.

