AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch ‘Jagananna Chedhodu’ scheme on June 10. The scheme provides an annual cash incentive of Rs 10,000 to washermen, barbers, and tailors in the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme online at his camp office in Tadepally. The government issued an order for the release of RS 154.31 Crores which is to be disbursed under the scheme.

As part of the scheme, a total of 2,47,040 beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of Rs.247.04 crores. The amount will directly be credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries as an unencumbered amount which the banks cannot adjust against pending dues, if any.

A total of 1,25,926 tailors across the state would get Rs 125,92,60 and 82,347 washermen would receive Rs 82,34,70. Similarly, 38,767 barbers would benefit from the scheme by receiving a total of Rs 38,76,70. The main objective of this scheme is to help these beneficiaries improve their living standards by utilising the financial assistance towards procuring hand tools and as handy investment.