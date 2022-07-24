Kakinada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be touring flood affected villages in Konaseema district on July 26, state minister for BC welfare, Information and Public Relations Ch Venugopalakrishna informed on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons at Ganti Pedapudi village in P. Gannavaram mandal on Sunday, Venugopalakrishna said that the CM would tour Burugulanka, G. Pedapudi lanka, Arigelavaripet under the jurisdiction of Ganti Pedapudi panchayat, Vudumudi Lanka under Vudumudi Panchayat limits, Nunnavari Baduva, Vadrapalli villages in Razole mandal and interact with the flood affected people on the relief rendered to them to tide over the natural calamity.

BC welfare minister along with Local MLA Kondeti Chittibabu, Kothapet MLA and Government chief whip Chirla Jaggireddy , CM's tour coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, district collector Himansu Shukla, ZP chairman Vipparti Venugopalarao, Joint collector Dhyan Chandra has inspected the Helipad at Ganti Pedapudi village and the tour arrangements in Burugulanka, Arigelavaripet, Ganti Pedapudi lanka and Vudumudi lanka villages.

Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Tahasildar Ravindranath Tagore, MPDO Vijayakumari, AP Transco engineers and RWS engineers accompanied the minister.

