YS Jagan Inaugurates Schools Under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu In P. Gannavaram

EAST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched the first phase of the Nadu Nedu –Mana Badi programme and distributed the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at the Singamsetti Prabhavathi ZPP High School in P. Gannavaram of East Godavari and also launched the second phase of Mana Badi. The Chief Minister inspected the classrooms, furniture, paintings, toilets and inaugurated the Nadu-Nedu pylon there.

As part of his visit to East Godavari district he inspected the development works in the school there and then wrote "All the Very Best" on the board in the classroom and wished the students well. YS Jagan went to each classroom and talked to the students and examined the textbooks.

The school staff explained the various facilities offered to the students. He also asked the students about the facilities available in the school and put on the school bag provided by the government on his shoulder and examined it.

He also reviewed the food menu served to the students under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. Under the first tranche of 'Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu', Rs 3,669 crore was spent to modernize more than 15,715 government schools in the State. YS Jagan dedicated them to the students on the occasion of the reopening of schools which commenced from today.

YS Jagan also inaugurated the works of the second phase of the Nadu Nedu scheme from today of the schools. The second installment of 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' was implemented across the state at a cost of Rs 731.30 crore.