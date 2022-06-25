Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy came down heavily on the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for criticising the YS Jagan’s government over implementing the poll promises made in the election manifesto. He said the former chief minister Naidu failed to fulfill the electoral promises during his regime and ironically attacked the YSR Congress government for keeping its word.

The Agriculture Minister said that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has successfully implemented 95 per cent of the poll promises. He said it shows the stark difference between the TDP and YSR Congress regimes as the former ignored the people while the latter is striving for the all-round development of people without any discrimination.

Reacting harshly to the sustained criticism against the YS Jagan government’s Amma Vodi scheme, Govardhan Reddy said some vested interests are spreading misinformation against the public welfare scheme.

He added that Chandrababu Naidu had forgotten the people and promises he made to them while the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working hard for the development of all sections of the society ever since he assumed office. Kakani exuded confidence that the YSR Congress party would make a clean sweep in Nellore district in the 2024 Assembly elections.

