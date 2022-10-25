YS Jagan Govt’s ‘Family Physician’ Concept Trial Run a Resounding Success

Amaravati: The state-run ‘Family Physician’ concept has been a resounding success in Andhra Pradesh. The health programme was soft launched by the YS Jagan government on October 21. Within 2 days, the doctors reached out to a total of 11,505 outpatients and treated them, a press release from the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department said.

The ‘Family Physician’ concept is receiving a good response from people in villages, the release said. In an effort to reduce the load on the secondary and tertiary hospitals in the state, the YS Jagan government strengthened the primary healthcare facilities in rural areas.

Under the Family Physician concept, a Medical officer and team visit the village health centres twice in a month to provide quality healthcare to the villagers. They also coordinate in referral treatment and Arogyasri services.

Happy to share that the trial run of the ‘Family Physician’ concept in Andhra Pradesh has been a resounding success. Doctors provided treatment to 11,505 patients in the last two days. Affordable, Accessible & Quality healthcare has been a primary plank of the @YSJagan Garu govt. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 25, 2022

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department resumed the trial run on Tuesday. The trial run is being conducted in select village health centres across the state. The state government may formally inaugurate the Family Physician programme on Sankranti next year.

