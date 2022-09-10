Amaravati: The YS Jagan which has so far fulfilled 98.44 per cent of the promises made to the people of the state has decided to implement ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ (financial assistance for marriage scheme) from October 1.

Under the ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’, SCs, STs, BCs, differently-abled and non-Muslim minorities and through the ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ scheme Muslims will be provided financial assistance by the state government. The ruling YSR Congress party government has taken this step to support the poor families so they can marry off their girls in a dignified manner.

అక్టోబరు 1 నుంచి వైయస్సార్‌ కళ్యాణమస్తు, షాదీ తోఫా. మేనిఫెస్టోలో మరో కీలక హామీని నెరవేరుస్తున్న వైయస్‌.జగన్‌. దీంతో ఇచ్చిన హామీల్లో 98.44 శాతం అమలు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించి జీవో జారీ. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) September 10, 2022

Under the YSR Kalyanamasthu :

Beneficiaries from SC community will get Rs 1 lakh financial assistance

Beneficiaries from SC community Rs 1.2 lakh financial assistance if they have an inter-caste marriage

Beneficiaries from ST community to get Rs 1 lakh financial assistance

Beneficiaries from ST community to get Rs 1.2 lakh financial assistance if they have an inter-caste marriage

Beneficiaries from BC community to get Rs 50,000 financial assistance

Beneficiaries from BC community to get Rs 75,000 financial assistance if they an have inter-caste marriage

Differently-abled beneficiaries will get Rs 1.5 lakh financial assistance

Under the YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme, minorities will get Rs 1 lakh under financial assistance. The YS Jagan government will give Rs 40,000 to the construction workers as marriage assistance.

బీసీ, ఎస్సీ, ఎస్టీ, మైనార్టీ వర్గాలకు, భవన కార్మికుల కుటుంబాలకు వర్తింపు. పేద ఆడపిల్ల కుటుంబాలకు సర్కారు బాసట. గత ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించిన దానికంటే అధికంగా నగదు. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) September 10, 2022

At a time when political parties treat the election manifesto as an empty promise, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given credibility to the manifesto in the country's politics. The previous TDP government also boasted of a pro-people manifesto but it only remained on paper. The beneficiaries did not get any benefits from the previous government.

In 2017, the then Chandrababu government had included BCs in the marriage related scheme. Though, the BC community did not get the wedding gift. While the YS Jagan government not only brought welfare across the sections of the society but also ensured that the beneficiaries get more financial assistance.

