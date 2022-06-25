YS Jagan Govt Extends Financial Aid to Throwball Player Suneel

Guntur: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Saturday extended financial assistance to the Indian throwball team captain Chavali Suneel. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Services R.K. Roja and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to Suneel.

Roja said the chief minister YS Jagan is trying to create a conducive climate for players to excel in their respective fields. She said in response to a plea made by her and Nandigam Suresh, the Chief Minister had sanctioned the financial assistance to Suneel.

Suneel has been an exceptional throwball player since 2012. He led India to victory at the Tri-Nation International Throw Ball Championship held at Dhaka in 2018. During the TDP’s regime, Suneel met the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu several times and requested monetary help but his appeals went unheard. Despite facing economic hardships, Suneel kept playing the game. He has brought many laurels both at the State and at the national level.

Later, Suneel met the CM YS Jagan during his padayatra and explained to him his problems. The chief minister had assured him of help after coming to power. Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh had recently taken up the matter with the chief minister. He responded to the request immediately and directed the officials to provide financial assistance to Suneel.

