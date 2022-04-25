Amravati: The YS Jagan government has decided to build six new bypass roads connecting national highways in the state. Currently, bypass roads are connecting only the major cities and district headquarters. As more people are migrating to cities from villages, the population growth and uneven construction of settlements are contributing to the traffic congestion on roads leading to the national highways.

The roads which run through the towns and connect to the nearby national highways are not wide enough for the inter-state transporters to navigate it. This is resulting in a grid-lock at several places.

To tackle this traffic congestion issue and ease the traffic movement on national highways cutting through the towns, the state government has decided to build bypass roads in six towns in the first phase. These six bypasses were included in the 2022–23 annual plan and it was finalized by the National Highways Authority of India.

The bypass roads will be 12 meters wide having two lanes on each side with paved shoulders. As part of this road building project, a total of 64.20 km road network will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 930 crore. The Road & Buildings department will soon finalize a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and then proceed with calling the tenders for the project.