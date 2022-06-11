YS Jagan Govt is Committed to Welfare of Farmers, Says MVS Nagi Reddy

Amaravati: Asserting that the state government is committed for the welfare and development of farmers, YSRCP Agriculture Wing President and Agri Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said people won't believe the provoking statements of Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, who were politically rejected, in regard to crop holiday in Konaseema region.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, the Agri Mission Vice Chairman slammed Opposition parties for conspiring against the state government in the name of crop holiday in Konaseema region for their vested interests and said the Chief Minister is a committed leader who has fulfilled 96 percent of poll promises.

MVS Nagi Reddy reminded that it was Naidu who had implemented Section 30 in Konaseema region and suppressed farmers agitations in Konaseema region when they announced crop holiday. He assured that the Agriculture Mission would take any issue of Konaseema farmers to the notice of the Chief Minister and resolve them.

He listed out the promises made by Naidu before coming to power and said he has cheated the farmers without fulfilling them. He questioned why Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan didn't question Naidu over the unfulfilled promises. He reminded that the Chief Minister has fulfilled the promises made to farmers despite the financial constraints due to the pandemic. He said the Chief Minister has disbursed Rs 23,875.59 crore into the accounts of farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa, provided free electricity to farmers for 9 hours, implemented free insurance to farmers

Also Read: Suspicion of Neighbours Like Situation Being Created in Country, Says KTR

He said food grains production was 171.14 lakh tons in three years of the current government compared to 153.95 lakh tons in five years of previous government. He said Horticulture production has been 369 lakh tons in the current government compared to 305.20 lakh tons in the previous government. He listed out the drought hit mandals in the previous government and said there is no drought hit mandal in the YSRCP government.

