YS Jagan Govt Announces Relaxation of Upper Age Limit for EWS Job Seekers

Amaravati: There is some good news for the job aspirants from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in Andhra Pradesh. The age limit for the job seekers from the EWS category has been relaxed by five years.

The state government has made amendments to the Andhra Pradesh State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996 to give age relaxation to the EWS job seekers as similar relaxation has been extended to the SC, ST and BC candidates.

Previously, the age limit for the job aspirants belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections was 34 and now with the state government’s order, the EWS candidates can appear for competitive exams until the age of 39 years.

