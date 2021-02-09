YS Jagan Focus On AP, YSRCP Has No Role In Sharmila's Telangana Party: Sajjala

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Party leader, met with the loyalists of her late father at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss the likelihood of starting a party in Telangana , sources said. In this context, the State Government's Advisor, YSRCP General Secretary, and AP Govt. Advisor (Public Affairs) responded to YS Sharmila’s decision as something personal to her and the YSRCP has nothing to do with it.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "YSRCP was a party born out of the affection of millions of people. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power after a long struggle of ten years and his stance on Telangana politics is quite clear. His idea is for the two states to cooperate with each other. The idea to set up a party in Telangana was discussed many times but YS Jagan refrained that it would hurt the prospects of the State.

YS Sharmila is the daughter of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and many people know her across the states. There is a possibility of a misinterpretation of the current developments, Sajjala stated.

The topic about setting up a party in Telangana has been under discussion for the last three months. However, giving importance to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan suggested that the party should not be in Telangana. The Party has no intention of going to Telangana. It seems to be Sharmila's idea to start another party in Telangana, he said.

Speaking further Sajjala said that the relations between the siblings is absolutely fine and there may be differences but there are no conflicts, Sajjala said.

Speaking further he said there may be differences of opinion on political ideology. However, there were no differences between them. YS Jagan has a firm view that he does not want a party in Telangana but Sharmila, on the other hand, seems to be interested in starting a party. '' YS Jagan, who came to power with inspiration of his father, is accountable to the State. Sharmila's decision is her own personal choice. It seems to be Sharmila's idea to set up another party in Telangana and her brother has advised her against it, '' he said.

The need for the YSR Congress Party to have behind-the-scenes relations with any party has never, will never exist. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a futuristic leader and speaks straight from the heart. This is the new generation of politics that he taught us, Sajjala stated.

''We never have behind-the-scenes thinking strategies. That is why even the media here has nothing to spice things up. The YSR Congress won a landslide victory in the 2019 elections, becoming the fourth largest party in the country in the Lok Sabha. That said, YS Jagan may go to Delhi, but he chose to give full commitment only to the State of AP, he signed off.