AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound grief over the passing away of legendary music icon SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday (September 25).

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, has been the refreshing notation of film music spanning over five decades enthralling the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other politicians condoled the death of the music legend.

SPB, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died on Friday at hospital in Chennai where he was treated for COVID-19 since last month. The 74-year old singer, whose condition became extremely critical on Thursday, breathed his last at 1.04 pm, a statement from MGM Healthcare, where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the hospital said he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus on September 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling the death, said that "cultural world is a lot poorer".

“With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet said that the with the passing away of SPB, Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices.

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, also mourned the singer’s death on Twitter.

Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill. #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/JqEsaJoqyD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

Announcing the death of SPB, as he was popularly known, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters that his father's songs would live forever in the hears of his fans. Charan thanked all those who had prayed for the recovery of his father and the doctors, nurses and the administrative staff of the hospital for their attempts to save him.

A six-time national award winner had sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. The legendary singer, who was also an actor, producer, and voice actor, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.