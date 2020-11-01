YS Jagan Expresses Anguish Over Murder Of Teen Girl In Gajuwaka

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over Gajuwaka incident. CM Jagan directed the DGP and CS to be more vigilant about the safety of women. The DGP was directed to take strict action against the accused. YS Jagan also announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to Vara Lakshmi's family members.

According to the reports, a 17-year-old, Vara Lakshmi was killed at 9.30 pm on Saturday at Srinagar Sundarayya Colony in Gajuwaka. The accused was identified as Akhil Sai Venkat (21) of Chittinayudu Colony. It is said that he has been allegedly harrasing Vara Lakshmi on the pretex of love from many days. She has completed her Inter in a private college. On Saturday night, he and his friend called her and asked her to come to Sai Baba temple. She went to the temple and asked him why did he call her.

After observing the situation there, she telephoned her brother and told him to come to the temple. After a heated argument between the girl and Anil, he slit open the throat of the girl with the knife. The girl died on the spot and the accused was taken into custody by the police. Case has been filed by the police and they are investigating in all the angles.

After the incident, YS Jagan got the details from the CS, DGP and Intelligence Chief on Sunday morning and directed the Home Minister, Mekatoti Sucharitha and Disha special officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil to visit Vara Lakshmi's family. He said that every teenager and woman should know how to download the Disha app and asked officials to educate all the women on how to use Disha app. The state government is taking strict measures to curb crimes against women.