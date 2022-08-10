Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, the Chief Minister wished every sister, every girl child and every woman a joyous Raksha Bandhan. He said this festival symbolizes affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. He said our government is striving hard to empower the womenfolk of the state economically, socially, politically, educationally and to provide them protection. YS Jagan also wished that all the sisters and women of the state receive the blessings of God forever.

