AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his wishes to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on the occasion of his birthday on Monday, August 3.

YS Jagan called the Governor and extended birthday wishes to him, praying for his healthy and a long life.

Taking to Twitter, the AP CM hailed Harichandan as a people's leader who had spent his entire life in the service of people.



Warm greetings to @governorap Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan ji on his birthday. A leader who has spent his entire life in the service of people; may the Almighty bless him with a long & healthy life.

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 3, 2020

YS Jagan also extended Rakhi Purnima greetings to all the sisters of the state on the auspicious occasion that is celebrated today, on Monday, August 3.

The CM conveyed his wishes to all the brothers and sisters through his official Twitter handle. He said that Rakhi Purnima (Rakshabandhan) is a festival that symbolises the love and affection between brothers and sisters. It is an auspicious day on which all the brothers and sisters promise to protect each other, and it is a festival which celebrates the eternal bond of love between siblings, said YS Jagan.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, CM wished everyone to be safe and celebrate the Rakhi Purnima with a positive spirit.

The joyous festival of #RakshaBandhan celebrates the eternal bond of love between siblings. To protect one another has taken on a different meaning this year, amidst a pandemic, but the festive spirit remains the same. Greetings & lots of love to all my dear sisters across AP.