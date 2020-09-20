YS Jagan Continues His Mission To Create Jobs Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government had created a record 1.34 lakh jobs at a time after assuming the charge and it created a history of sorts. It was one of the largest hirings by any government in India. Chief Minister YS Jagan is striving hard for the upliftment of the people and is working with a vision to ‘bring transparency into the otherwise decaying system of governance which the previous government has followed.’

The examinations of village and ward secretariat have started in Andhra Pradesh today. The tests will continue until the 26th of this month. Written tests for the recruitment of 16,208 village and ward secretariat jobs started from Sunday morning.

Despite the economic slowdown due to coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh state government is moving forward with the goal of creating jobs for young people. This is due to the fact that thousands of government jobs have been filled in a row since YS Jaganmohan Reddy took over the charge as Chief Minister. YS Jagan is taking all measures to fulfill the promise of creating more jobs.

COVID-19 is a scenario prevailing in the entire country and the coronavirus pandemic has not been a big barrier for the AP government and is initiating the mammoth exercises like conducting exams and coming up with new welfare schemes.

Last year, within 35 days of issuing the notification for the village and ward secretaries, the exam has been conducted. Within 11 days after the examination, results have been announced. It is noteworthy that all the government jobs that have been filled are newly created by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Exams Conducted By Following All Precautions: