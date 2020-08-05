AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Telugu students who secured top ranks in the civil services entrance examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the year 2019.

The chief minister took to his Twitter handle and congratulated around 50 Telugu students, who secured top scores in the country's toughest competitive entrance examinations. YS Jagan said that he is very happy for the students who achieved top ranks in the UPSC 2019 entrance examination. He expressed a hope that these excellent performers will serve the people in a better way by effectively making use of their skills.

Tweet:

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 5, 2020



The results of the Civil Services-2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the posts like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) were announced on Tuesday, August 4. About 50 people from both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been selected for the respective services.

Telugu students secured top ranks this year even though the posts are less than that of last year. A total of 829 people across the country have been selected for IAS, IPS, cadre posts, Group A and Group B services.