YS Jagan Congratulates RRR Team for Winning Oscar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director MM Keeravani, Rajamouli and team for winning the coveted Osacar Award in the Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu' which left music lovers foot tapping.

The song, written by Chandra Bose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, had amplified the notations of a variety of genres with effect, pace, beat and depth fluttering the Telugu prowess on the International scale to create history.

He conveyed best wishes to the entire unit for striking the Oscar chord with music to the ears of global audience.

The Award is icing to the cake of India cinema which recently celebrated its centenary celebrations.

The #Telugu flag is flying higher!

I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and @mmkeeravaani have truly redefined excellence! 1/2 https://t.co/jp75mpiZHv — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 13, 2023

