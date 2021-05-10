AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of former DGP of United Andhra Pradesh) Dr B. Prasada Rao (65) and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. The retired IPS officer was hospitalized with chest pain and breathed his last on Sunday night in the United States. He is survived by his wife Sowmini, son Vikas, daughter-in-law Soumya and a grandson.

B. Prasada Rao, a 1979 batch IPS officer who was the last DGP of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was a distinguished police officer and was popular as police Commissioner of Hyderabad. He has been SP of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts and served as SP Vigilance cell, SP Intelligence and commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force at Visakhapatnam and Bhopal.

He was also served as the DIG of Eluru and Kurnool ranges and also additional director of the Anti Corruption Bureau and DIG of the Security Wing of Intelligence. Prasad Rao served as the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad and Cyberabad. He served as vice-chairman and MD of APSRTC and Additional DG (Law and Order) and Additional DG (Provisioning & Logistics). He won the Indian Police Medal for meritorious service in 1997 and the President's Police Medal for distinguished service in 2006.

Dr Rao was one of the most upright officers in Andhra Pradesh, known for his integrity, discipline, and charming nature. He was also known for introducing several schemes for the welfare of the police force and was a role model to many police officers in the State. After bifurcation, he was allotted Andhra Pradesh, where he served as Principal Secretary to Government and retired in 2014.

Bayyarapu Prasad Rao was born in the city of Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh in India on 11th September 1955. He passed out from Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada with a distinction in B.Sc.,(Physics Main) in 1975 and M.Sc.,(Master in Science-Physics) from the globally renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai, India in 1977.

He cleared the Indian Civil Services, with Physics as the Main subject in 1979 in his first attempt and was one of the top rankers.

He was awarded a PhD for his outstanding research: ‘Studies on the Wave-Particle Duality of Light’ by Sri Krishnadevaraya University in 2014. Dr Prasad Rao also authored the book - ‘Word Power to Mind Power’. He continued his passion for Physics and was a Visiting Professor at several Universities where he had been extensively conducting workshops, delivering lectures for Post-Graduate students of Physics and guiding research scholars besides teaching and presenting papers in numerous conferences all over India and abroad.

