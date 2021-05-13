YS Jagan Condoles Death of YSRCP IT Wing Head K Shyamsundar

BENGALURU: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and the Party IT department general secretary Kalakada Shyamsunder Reddy (42) died battling coronavirus on Tuesday. Shyamsundar who resides in Bengaluru was being treated in the Apollo Hospital there for the past 15 days. He breathed his last on Tuesday night after his condition deteriorated. He is survived by his wife Supriya, daughter (4) and a one-year-old son. They were also affected with COVID and are currently recovering.

Popularly known as Shyam in the party circles, he organized many events for the party in Bangalore. He and his IT team worked hard for the party's success in the Assembly and other elections in Andhra Pradesh.

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of Kalakada Shyam. He called his wife Supriya over the phone and expressed condolences and promised to stand by their family.

YSRCP State General Secretary and Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed grief over Shyam's death. He expressed profound sympathy to the family members and lauded his services rendered to the party.

Many leaders expressed grief over Shyam's demise. They said that he had worked hard for the YSRCP and his death was a huge loss for the party.

Shyam's funeral was held in Kottapalli village at KV Palli mandal in Chittoor district on Wednesday morning.

