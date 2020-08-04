AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the death of famous balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao, who died in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Parvathipuram Pendhabondhapalli.

The CM said that the news about Rao's death is very painful and YS Jagan remembered his closeness with the balladeer. He inspired people through his folk songs and his song "Pamunu Podichina Chimalu" which was written to boost the spirit of people fighting for the state during the Uttarandhra movement is very inspiring, said YS Jagan.

He will be remembered forever in the history of Telugu literature and arts. "I offer my deepest condolences to his family on his death," tweeted the CM.

వంగపండు ఇక లేరన్న వార్త ఎంతో బాధించింది. ఆయన వ్యక్తిగతంగా నాకు ఆప్తులు. జానపదాన్ని తన బాణీగా మార్చుకుని ‘‘పాముని పొడిచిన చీమలు’’న్నాయంటూ ఉత్తరాంధ్ర ఉద్యమానికి అక్షర సేనాధిపతిగా మారారు. వంగపండు కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 4, 2020

YSR Congress party Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy also mourned the death of Vangapandu Prasada Rao and expressed his deep condolences to Rao's family members.

Reddy said that Rao was a great folk singer in Uttarandhra and his death is a deep loss. The news about his death today morning had shocked me and he inspired people with hundreds of folk songs, said Reddy. "My deepest condolences to his family," he tweeted.

ఉత్తరాంధ్ర జానపద శిఖరం, ప్రజాకవి , కళాకారుడు వంగపండు ప్రసాదరావు గారు మృతి తీరని లోటు. ఈ తెల్లవారుజామున మనల్ని విడిచి వెళ్లిపోయారన్న వార్త నన్ను దిగ్బ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. వందలాది జానపద గేయాలతో అయన ప్రజల్లో స్ఫూర్తిని రగిల్చారు . అయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) August 4, 2020

Gaddar condoled the death of Vangapandu. He said, "Vangapandu Prasada Rao will be remembered forever. He sang more than 300 songs and some of his songs have been translated into 10 other languages."

Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani mourned the death of balladeer Vangapandu Prasada Rao. Rao was a great artist who has taken Uttarandhra folklore to the world level, said Srivani.

"We are all proud that he is a resident of our area in Vizianagaram district, he inspired people with his songs, writings and performances," said the deputy CM.

He was a great artist who conveyed the five decades of plight of the Uttarandhra people with his songs, she said. Srivani said that his death was a great loss to the people of Uttarandhra and YSRCP had always respected his family.

Minister Taneti Vanitha expressed grief over the death of Vangapandu Prasada Rao. She said that Rao was a multi-talented person who has inspired people with his songs, writings and performances. She expressed deep sympathy with his family members.