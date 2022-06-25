Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday released a GO regarding the probation declaration of village/ward secretariat employees working in both rural and urban areas. In the G.O.Ms no. 5, the state government has authorised the collectors to declare probation for all village and ward secretariat employees who have completed two years or service and cleared the department exam.

According to the state government order, the pay scale of village and ward secretariat employees has been revised as per new Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The basic pay for Panchayat Secretary and Ward Secretaries is Rs. 23,120 to Rs. 74,770 while the basic pay for other secretariat employees would be Rs. 22,460 to Rs. 72,810.

After taking the charge as a chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he has sanctioned 1.35 lakh posts of various functionaries and recruited about 1.21 lakh functionaries in two phases during the years 2019-2020 and 2020 2021 to work in Village / Ward Secretariats. Within four months, the process of recruitment was completed.

CM Jagan has directed the District Collectors and officials to complete the process of probation declaration by the end of June and implement the revised pay scale for the month of July (payable on August 1) to all the eligible employees.

As the election code of conduct was imposed in Nellore district after the notification for the Atmakur by-election which delayed the probation declaration process of the employees. The District Collectors have been instructed to declare the probation of all eligible functionaries forthwith and also to declare the probation of functionaries as and when they fulfill the eligibility conditions and come up for declaration of probation thereafter.