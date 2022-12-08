TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a high-level meeting with senior party leaders at his camp office at Tadepalli here ended on Thursday.

Observers, district presidents, and regional coordinators of all the constituencies attended the meeting where the Chief Minister gave directions to the leaders about the way forward in the context of the upcoming General Elections. He said that it was necessary to work from the grass root stage to strengthen the party at a cluster level,in one of the key decisions taken in the meeting

As part of this strategy, YSRCP leaders were ordered to appoint 5,20,000 volunteers in all 175 constituencies. Two village-level volunteers should be appointed for every cluster and three conveners should be appointed in each secretariat who will work for the Party, he said. There is a need to appoint 40,000 conveners for this purpose and this should be done on a war footing, he said. The Chief Minister directed that every 50 families should be identified as one cluster for this purpose.

He said that the senior leaders should be the eyes and ears of the party and should work in tandem with each other.

