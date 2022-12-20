TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who became the CM at the young age of 46, is also the third youngest politician to become Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after Damodaram Sanjeevayya. The YSRCP Chief who entered politics has endeared himself to youth and serves as an inspiration for those who are interested in serving society.

One among his admirers is Tamil star and actor Vishal who had admitted that he admired YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Incidentally, he announced this just a day before the Chief Minister’s birthday which falls on the 21st of December.

Actor Vishal who is currently touring Andhra Pradesh for the promotions of his new film Laththi which is set to release on December 22, was visiting several colleges in Tirupati on Monday.

At an event held at SDHR College, a student asked him who he admired in politics. Vishal promptly replied that he admired YS Jagan. He also made interesting comments about his political career. Though we had a granite business in Kuppam and I know the place well, I have no intention of contesting from there, he replied to another question. One need not enter politics to serve society, Vishal said, and that he was quite happy acting in films.

Actor Mohan Babu who was the guest at the event shared his connection with Vishal’s family and said that his father GK Reddy had produced his film M Dharmaraju MA and which is why he had come for the promotion event of his film Laththi.

Another interesting trivia is that Vishal is Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and former actor Udayanidhi Stalin's classmate in Chennai. When asked about him becoming a Minister, he expressed happiness over the news and hoped Udayanidhi would support the film industry as well.

