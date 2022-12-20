AP CM YS Jagan Redefines Welfare, Hoists Development Mast

Amaravati, Dec 20: Changing the grammar of polity by striking the right chord of syntax, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rode into the history of Andhra Pradesh like a ‘Knight in shining armour’ to redefine welfare and put Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to its optimum use besides hoisting the mast of development.

From being a green horn as a debutant Parliamentarian to steering the Party he founded to a stupendous victory in 2019, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, celebrating his birthday on December 21, has carved a niche for himself on the political canvas. It was not a walk in the park but the ride was bumpy and his grit has shown the way of defying ‘powers that be’ and taking the road less taken to keep his promises up which led to the formation of the YSR Congress Party. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the bull by its horns and did not yield to the evil designs but marched ahead in his inimitable style, eventually defeating the Goliath.

Blessed with a tight-knit family, his wife YS Bharathi Reddy deftly handling business affairs and two daughters going to the world’s best colleges, he played a pivotal role in the political affairs of the State.

Hitting the bull’s eye with a landslide in the 2019 elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lived up to expectations of the thumping mandate of 151 out of 175 seats by already fulfilling 95 percent of the poll promises. The mandate was unprecedented, and so was the governance.

The promises were compiled from the pouring in of numerous complaints and plight vented by the public during his 3648 km padayatra and the meetings held with a cross section of people. The Padayatra itself was a movement and he emerged as a towering leader when it culminated in hope for the vexed people. No wonder, he won the 2019 battle even before it was fought.

The show of brilliance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to the fore by taking governance to the micro level in the form of village/ward secretariats and the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has redefined welfare with every last rupee reaching the intended beneficiary. An impeccable welfare delivery system has evolved and the rural landscape has undergone a major change while social engineering has brought a whiff of development into the lives of marginalized sections, which has been the vision of the Chief Minister.

Decentralization of development from capitals to doubling the number of districts to 26 besides village secretariats and volunteers being the tangible face of governance, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made an indelible mark by opening a new chapter in public policy and administration bringing accountability and transparency into governance.

Education, Medical, and Agriculture sectors besides rapid industrialisation have been the focus areas of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with English Medium, CBSE, refurbishing schools, distribution of tabs and TV sets in schools alongside nutritious menu under Jagananna Goru Muddha dusting away years of indifference.

Injecting efficacy into the healthcare system, more procedures were included in YSR Aarogyasri and new medical colleges and super specialty hospitals are coming up across the State.

His brainchild, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) won international acclaim for the mode of functioning to the concept of providing a platform from seed to sale to the farming community.

Amma Vodi has been widely appreciated besides YSR Cheyutha, Vidya Kanuka, 30 lakh houses to poor, comprehensive land resurvey, and numerous other measures he has been pursuing.

On the development front, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been keen on amplifying the power sector by encouraging green energy besides industries from the IT sector to manufacturing, food processing, exports, and development of ports among others.

The Chief Minister has been a regular at wedding functions of near and dear and has been a regular visitor to religious functions as well. He has honoured sportspersons from Olympians to national level players and took a perfect stance at the wicket to play a couple of on-drives.

In a short span of his political career, the birthday boy could win many hearts and the icing on the cake comes from the blessings of the people who renewed their faith in his leadership in every election since 2019.

(This special story is a part of a series on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday)