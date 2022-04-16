Kadapa (YSR district)/ (Kurnool): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended wedding ceremonies of Narapureddy Mourya (IAS) at NGO colony in Kadapa here on Saturday. The Chief Minister blessed the new couple Narapureddy Mourya and Satyanarayana Reddy. Mourya and Satyanarayana tied the knot on April 14.

The Chief Minister also attended the wedding celebrations of Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu's daughter Aishwarya and congratulated her. Deputy Chief Minister ( Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, MPs YS Avinash Reddy, P Mithun Reddy, MLC C Ramachadraiah and other leaders joined the celebrations and congratulated the bride and groom.

Later, the Chief Minister flew to Kurnool to attend some official programmes. During his visit to Kurnool, the CM YS Jagan attended the marriage function of son of YSRCP General Secretary Kangati Pradeep Kumar Reddy in the city and congratulated the groom Vamshidhar Reddy and wished him a prosperous married life.