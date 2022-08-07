New Delhi: YSR Congress Party’s Women MPs tied rakhis to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha were among those who tied rakhi to him.

CM YS Jagan is currently in the national capital to attend the ongoing 7th NITI Aayog governing council meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the meeting, which is the first physical meeting after July 2019. The agenda of the meeting includes discussion on various issues such as crop diversification, urban development and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Earlier, YSRCP MPs Vijaysai Reddy, Midhun Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Margani Bharath, Nandigama Suresh and others received the Chief Minister at the IGI airport on Saturday night. After arriving at his camp office in New Delhi, YS Jagan met with his party MPs and discussed their participation in the Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session.

He is expected to call on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the crop destruction in the recent Godavari floods and the rehabilitation and resettlement issues of the Polavaram project with him.