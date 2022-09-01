YSR Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the district for three days (from September 1 to 3) starting from Thursday and participate in various programs. District Collector Vijayaramaraju shared the details of his trip.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Secretariat complex at Velpula village in Vemula mandal on 1st September evening. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy, special prayers will be held at YSR Ghat on the 2nd, and on the same day, a review will be conducted on the development works in the Pulivendula constituency. On the 3rd, the CM will depart from Idupulapaya Estate and reach Kadapa Airport in a special helicopter.

Details of Chief Minister's visit

On September 1 (Thursday)

► Chief Minister will leave his residence at 2.00 PM and reach Gannavaram Airport at 2.20 PM.

►From there he will reach Kadapa Airport by flight at 3.20 hrs and leave for Velpula village.

►He will reach Velpula village in Vemula mandal at 3.50 hrs.

►There will be talks with local leaders from 3.50 to 4.05 hours.

► From 4.10 to 5.10 hrs the Secretariat Complex in Velpula will be opened by CM.

►Then from there at 5.35 am he will reach Idupulapaya guesthouse in Vempalle mandal by helicopter and stay there for the night at the YSR Estate Guest House

On Sepetember 2 (Friday)

►He will leave by road from YSR Guesthouse at Idupulapaya at 8.50 am and reach YSR Ghat at 9 am.

► From 9 to 9.40 hrs he will pay respects at YSR Ghat and will take part in special prayers to mark the death anniversary of the former chief minister and his father late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy from 9 am to 9.40 am.

The Chief Minister will review the development programmes being taken up at the Pulivendula Assembly segment and will continue a series of review meetings with the officials (from 10 am to 12 pm, from 1.30 to 3 pm, from 3.30 to 5 pm in the evening) and return to the YSR estate guesthouse at 5:10 pm and stay there for the night.

On September 3 (Sunday)

►He will the guesthouse in Idupulapaya Estate at 8.50 am and reach the helipad at 9 am.

►From there the CM will take a helicopter and reach Kadapa Airport at 9.15 am.

►He will leave Kadapa by a special flight at 9.20 and reach Gannavaram airport at 10.10 and leave for his residence in Tadepalli.