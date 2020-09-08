In a measure that is winning the hearts of party leaders and MLAs who are down with Covid 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun speaking to them over phone and enquiring about their health. A few MLAs and party functionaries are among those who have been infected with COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

The leaders, who have been actively taking part in providing amenities and ensuring health services to all the COVID-19 patients, were exposed to the risk of the dreaded virus. As they have tested positive, they got the most reassuring support from none other than their leader YS Jagan, who has decided to monitor their health condition with personal care.

MLAs like Ambati Rambabu, Pendem Dorababu, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Meka Venkata Pratap Appa Rao (Nuzividu), Tellam Balaraju (Polavaram) and government whip Samineni Udayabhanu are down with COVID-19. They have been kept in home quarantine. In a bid to keep their morale high, YS Jagan has called up these leaders and enquired about their health.

Similarly, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana too is confined to his house for a different reason. His mother passed away a few days ago. Jagan also telephoned Botsa and consoled him. YS Jagan’s gesture is not only touching the hearts but is even making all the leaders in COVID distress draw comparisons with his legendary father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Many seniors within the party are recalling that Jagan’s personal touch is very much similar to his father YSR’s behavior. YSR was always known as a person who personally used to enquire about the health of his staff, politicians and acquaintances.