YS Bharathi Offers Tributes to YSR at Idupulapaya

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife YS Bharathi offered floral tributes to late Andhra CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his birth anniversary at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Accompanied by other members close to her family, YS Bharathi also took part in the special prayer session which was organised to mark the occasion.

It is known that the AP government has decided to mark Dr YSR Jayanti as Farmers Day. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan is already in Anantapur where he is taking part in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations. Farmers who interacted with the YSRCP supremo expressed their gratitude to the CM saying they were very happy in his regime and thanked him for all the pro-farmer initiatives introduced by his government.