YS Avinash Reddy Speaks to Media After CBI Interrogation

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the investigative agency, MP Avinash Reddy said that the investigation in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case was not aimed at revealing the truth, but at targeting an individual.

However, the MP made it clear that he did not doubt the probe, but hoped that it would be was on the right path.

Avinash also said that he had submitted a representation on the facts he knew to the CBI director seeking a fair investigation.

"I answered all the questions of the CBI officials to the best of my knowledge. When the questioning was on, a section of the media started circulating false information. Such media reports are false and baseless,” Avinash Reddy said, adding that the CBI did not ask him to appear again.

Hitting out at the TDP, the YSRCP MP said that a few facts of Google takeout came into play and the time will decide whether it is Google takeout or TDP takeout. He also said that all the allegations made by the TDP one year ago appeared in the counter affidavit by the CBI a few days later. These things leads people to doubt the investigation by the CBI, he said.

Avinash Reddy appealed to a the media to ensure ‘responsible reporting’. He further said that debates are being conducted on media channels on irrelevant topics in their own way which will have its influence on the inquiry.

Avinash Reddy said that he was the first person who spoke to the media from the mortuary on the day YS Vivekananda Reddy was found dead.

He said, “I will say the same thing that I said to the media on that day. That is the fact and that is what I Know. One can even verify the old video footage.”

