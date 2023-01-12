AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday stated that the youth were the backbone of the nation. In his message on National Youth Day (January 12), which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour his ideals, teachings, and contributions to the country, the Chief Minister paid tributes to the reformist.

In his message on Twitter, the Chief Minister further quoted Swami Vivekananda and said that there is nothing that the youth of this nation cant achieve. We should all move forward taking these words as inspiration and dedication to achieving our goals. On the occasion of National Youth Day my best wishes to all the youth, he greeted.

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Hari Chandan paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 161st Birth Anniversary. " Swami Vivekananda was a saint, great thinker, social reformer, and a youth icon. His timeless teachings and wisdom are the driving force behind youth empowerment & thoughts will continue inspiring and guiding the youth of today and generations to come, he stated in his message.

AP CM YS Jagan paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda's portrait at the CM Camp office today.Deputy CM Budi Muthyalu and other officials were present for the event.

On the Jayanti of Swami Vivekananda Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubballi in Karnataka. May the ideals of Swami Vivekananda keep guiding our youth and inspire them to work towards nation-building, he stated his message.

